Ch Ghulam Rasool Elected Divisional Cycling Association's General Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool was elected unopposed general secretary of Divisional Cycling Association, here on Tuesday.
After the demise of Nasir Shafiq, the seat of general secretary was lying vacant.
Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool was elected general secretary by the officials unanimously in a meeting here on Tuesday.
Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Rana Imran, President Khadim Hussain and other officials were also present.
