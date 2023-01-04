Ch Naeem felicitates Maryam on her appointment as PML-N Senior Vice President

The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-(N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim has congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-(N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim has congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Maryam Nawaz would utilize all her capabilities to make the Party more active saying that Imran Niazi had badly damaged the economy during his tenure and restoring the economy and taking the country on the path of development and prosperity was the top priority of the Prime Minister.

Before releasing the PTI's white paper against the present government, it looked into its neck" he said.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Maryam Nawaz would take measures to strengthen the Muslim League (N) to the grass roots level.

He said that the Muslim League-N under the leadership of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister and Central President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would participate in the upcoming general elections and would achieve success in the election.

He said that PTI had worsened the economy of the country during three and half years and the country was close to bankruptcy. The present Federal government took tough decisions to save the country from bankruptcy, he said.