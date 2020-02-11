UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Nisar Flies To London For Important Meeting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

Chaudhary Nisar is likely to meet former PM Nawaz Sharif at his residence in London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has flown to London for an important meeting, the sources say.

They say that Chaudhary Nisar travelled to London through a PIA flight and is likely to hold an important meeting there today.

“Nisar travelled from Islamabad airport through PIA flight PK-785 for London,” the sources say with the condition of anonymity.

Some reports say that he is going there with his family members.

The sources say that he will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are playing the role in this regard. Ishaq Dar asked Chaudhary to visit the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London and offer condolence to him over death of his wife.

Nisar parted ways from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after some differences with the party’s chief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Wife London Muslim Family From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

5 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

9 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

32 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University marks 'Int'l day of ..

6 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.