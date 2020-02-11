Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

(@fidahassanain)

Chaudhary Nisar is likely to meet former PM Nawaz Sharif at his residence in London.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has flown to London for an important meeting, the sources say.

They say that Chaudhary Nisar travelled to London through a PIA flight and is likely to hold an important meeting there today.

“Nisar travelled from Islamabad airport through PIA flight PK-785 for London,” the sources say with the condition of anonymity.

Some reports say that he is going there with his family members.

The sources say that he will meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar are playing the role in this regard. Ishaq Dar asked Chaudhary to visit the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London and offer condolence to him over death of his wife.

Nisar parted ways from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after some differences with the party’s chief.