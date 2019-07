Ch Nisar health condition deteriorates

Health condition of Chaudhry Nisar, a renowned politician and former PML-N leader has deteriorated.According to media reports his medical examination is underway in Rawalpindi institute of Cardiology

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Health condition of Chaudhry Nisar, a renowned politician and former PML-N leader has deteriorated.According to media reports his medical examination is underway in Rawalpindi institute of Cardiology.He can be admitted in hospital if his health condition further worsens. .