Ch Nisar Shifted To Hospital Due To Chest Pain

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 59 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:55 AM

Ch Nisar shifted to hospital due to chest pain

Several tests were conducted on the senior politician, including ECG

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Senior politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has been shifted to hospital due to chest pain.

According to details, Ch Nisar complained of chest pain after which he was shifted to Institute of Cardiology.

The doctors examined Ch Nisar there.

Hospital sources said that several tests were conducted on the senior politician, including ECG. The reports will reveal the cause of the chest pain.

Ch Nisar is currently under observation in the hospital.

