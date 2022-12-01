UrduPoint.com

Ch Parvez Discusses Politics, Administrative Matters With Imran

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Ch Parvez discusses politics, administrative matters with Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the latter's Zaman Park residence and inquired about his health. Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi, MNA, accompanied Parvez Elahi during the visit.

The two sides discussed political situation, provincial government administrative matters and the rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly. The chief minister informed Imran Khan about relief-oriented programmes in the province. The PTI chairman said a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party had been called for a final consultation about the future of the Punjab Assembly.

Parvez Elahi pledged to stand with Imran Khan and support his each and every decision about the Punjab Assembly future. He said if the Punjab Assembly was in session, governor's rule could not be imposed in the province.

Moonis Elahi said everything said by Imran Khan would be done without any hesitation. He said they were ready to sacrifice even their lives for Imran Khan, what to talk of the Punjab government.

Former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak and Imran Khan's political advisor Hafiz Farhat Abbas were also present.

