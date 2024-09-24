(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been removed from the Passport Control List (PCL), while the Names of Rasikh Elahi, the son of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and Zahra Elahi, the wife of Rasikh Elahi, had also been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The statement was made in a report submitted by a Federal law officer on behalf of the Interior Ministry before Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, who was hearing contempt petitions filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others against the failure to remove their names from the PCL and ECL despite court orders.

Following the statement, the petitioners' counsel sought permission to withdraw the contempt petitions.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the contempt petitions filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

The petitioners had requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the officials concerned for not removing their names from the PCL and ECL despite court orders.

It is pertinent to mention that the LHC had ordered the authorities to remove the names of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, and Zahra Elahi from the PCL and ECL on July 8.