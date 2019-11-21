Ch Pervaiz Elahi calls on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

During the meeting, various matters came under discussion while Federal Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi were also present.

Usman Buzdar appreciated Ch Pervaiz Elahi for administering the Punjab Assembly affairs in the best manner and both agreed on continuing work for betterment of people of Punjab.

The CM said that allies would be taken along in the journey of provincial development, adding that conspiracies of those trying to create misunderstandings would not succeed. He said that the mission of public service would be completed by benefitting from the experiences of each other.

He said, "We are carrying out such public welfare initiatives which the past rulers had failed to perform even in years." The era of befooling people with hollow slogans was over and the country has started moving towards the road to change, he added.

The CM said that the new local bodies system would give a new dimension to public service and this system would provide relief to the common man. He said that record legislation had been made in a short period of time by the Punjab government and this record was better than other provincial assemblies.

Around 28 bills and acts aimed at welfare of the public had been passed by the Punjab Assembly, he added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he would always be standing with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that those trying to weaken the alliance would not succeed, adding that the past government caused damage to people by disbanding the public welfare projects of his tenure. He said, "We will jointly work to provide relief to people and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving people of the province dedicatedly."