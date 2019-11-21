UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Pervaiz Elahi Calls On Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:21 PM

Ch Pervaiz Elahi calls on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

During the meeting, various matters came under discussion while Federal Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi were also present.

Usman Buzdar appreciated Ch Pervaiz Elahi for administering the Punjab Assembly affairs in the best manner and both agreed on continuing work for betterment of people of Punjab.

The CM said that allies would be taken along in the journey of provincial development, adding that conspiracies of those trying to create misunderstandings would not succeed. He said that the mission of public service would be completed by benefitting from the experiences of each other.

He said, "We are carrying out such public welfare initiatives which the past rulers had failed to perform even in years." The era of befooling people with hollow slogans was over and the country has started moving towards the road to change, he added.

The CM said that the new local bodies system would give a new dimension to public service and this system would provide relief to the common man. He said that record legislation had been made in a short period of time by the Punjab government and this record was better than other provincial assemblies.

Around 28 bills and acts aimed at welfare of the public had been passed by the Punjab Assembly, he added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he would always be standing with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that those trying to weaken the alliance would not succeed, adding that the past government caused damage to people by disbanding the public welfare projects of his tenure. He said, "We will jointly work to provide relief to people and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving people of the province dedicatedly."

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab Moonis Elahi Tariq Bashir Road Man Alliance From Government Best Punjab Assembly Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

37 minutes ago

Real Madrid winger Vazquez breaks toe in dumbbell ..

5 minutes ago

Staffer Finds 16 People Inside Sealed Trailer on I ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 urges to use gas appliances carefully

5 minutes ago

District officer reviews cleanliness operations

5 minutes ago

Free Trade Deal Between EU, Singapore Takes Effect ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.