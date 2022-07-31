Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis meet PTI chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, here at CM Office on Sunday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law and order situation, as well as the steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion.

Imran Khan congratulated Ch Pervaiz Elahi on forming government in Punjab.

The Punjab chief minister apprised the PTI chairman that effective steps were being taken for maintaining law and order in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that environment of political homogeneity would prevail during the holy month of Muharram.

The CM informed Imran Khan about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood affectees. The administration and the departments concerned are providing timely assistance to the flood affectees proactively, he added.

The CM mentioned that the provincial government would provide financial aid amounting to Rs 800,000 each to the heirs of the deceased persons. The CM said that he himself was overseeing the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas.