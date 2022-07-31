UrduPoint.com

Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Meet PTI Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis meet PTI chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, here at CM Office on Sunday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law and order situation, as well as the steps to provide relief to the people of Punjab came under discussion.

Imran Khan congratulated Ch Pervaiz Elahi on forming government in Punjab.

The Punjab chief minister apprised the PTI chairman that effective steps were being taken for maintaining law and order in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that environment of political homogeneity would prevail during the holy month of Muharram.

The CM informed Imran Khan about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood affectees. The administration and the departments concerned are providing timely assistance to the flood affectees proactively, he added.

The CM mentioned that the provincial government would provide financial aid amounting to Rs 800,000 each to the heirs of the deceased persons. The CM said that he himself was overseeing the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Law And Order Moonis Elahi Sunday Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

18 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.