Ch Pervez Elahi inaugurates new building of PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi here on Monday inaugurated the new building of Punjab Assembly.

According to official sources, Dua was offered after inauguration of the building.

Ch Pervez Elahi said that there was a capacity of 500 parliamentarians in new Punjab Assembly keeping in view the need of next 100 years.

He said that Ayes lobby had been made for 200 persons and Noes lobby for 200 persons.

There was a capacity of 800 persons for speaker chamber officers, media and visitors, he added.

The Chief Minister said that offices had been made in Secretariat building for ministers and leader of the opposition.

He further said that there was a facility of three committee rooms, one conference room, library and cafeteria in new building of Punjab Assembly besides a parking facility for 400 cars.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal,Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and others were also present.