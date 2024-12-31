Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Ch Muhammad Saleem and Baqa-ul-Mohsin have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bahawalpur Press Club respectively for the year 2025.

According to the election results announced by the officials, Ch Muhammad Saleem got 115 votes while Baqa-ul-Mohsin bagged 114 votes.

Jalal-ud-Din Bhatti was elected as Senior Vice President, Murtaza Nazeer Vice President, Shakeel Taskeen Joint Secretary, and Iftikhar Mughal Office Secretary while Finance Secretary’s seat was won by Zeeshan Lateef. Among other office bearers, Sikandar Azam, Malik Muhammad Farooq, Raheem Sher Khan, Athar Farooq Awan, Syed Majeed Hashmi, Majid Gulzar, Ahsan Bashir Ansari and Ghulam Abbas were elected for Majlis-e-Aamla.

Speaking on the occasion of result announcement, newly elected President and General Secretary vowed to uphold democratic norms and to work for welfare and betterment of journalist fraternity of Bahawalpur.