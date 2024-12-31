Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin Win In Bahawalpur Press Club Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
Ch Muhammad Saleem and Baqa-ul-Mohsin have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bahawalpur Press Club respectively for the year 2025
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Ch Muhammad Saleem and Baqa-ul-Mohsin have been elected as President and General Secretary of Bahawalpur Press Club respectively for the year 2025.
According to the election results announced by the officials, Ch Muhammad Saleem got 115 votes while Baqa-ul-Mohsin bagged 114 votes.
Murtaza Nazeer was elected as Vice President while Finance Secretary’s seat was won by Zeeshan Lateef. Among other office bearers, Sikandar Azam, Malik Muhammad Farooq, Raheem Sher Khan, Athar Farooq Awan, Syed Majeed Hashmi, Majid Gulzar, Ahsan Bashir Ansari and Ghulam Abbas were elected for Majlis-e-Aamla.
Speaking on the occasion of result announcement, newly elected President and General Secretary vowed to uphold democratic norms and to work for welfare and betterment of journalist fraternity of Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 202444 seconds ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 15 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence2 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals2 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 20242 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer7 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum7 minutes ago
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful11 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability11 minutes ago
-
Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections2 minutes ago