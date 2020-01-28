UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Salik Hussain Elected As Chairman NA Body On Power Unanimously

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:17 PM

Ch Salik Hussain elected as Chairman NA body on Power unanimously

The Standing Committee on Power Division on Tuesday unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, as its Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Power Division on Tuesday unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, as its Chairman.

MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah proposed the name of Chaudhry Salik Hussain as chairman of the committee, while Lal Chand and Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, MNAs/Members seconded his candidature.

Accordingly, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Power Division.

The Additional Secretary (Committees), National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him full support from the secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the Chairman assured their fullest support in the process of legislation.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Malik Muhammad Amir Doger, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Saira Bano, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Syed Mehmood Shah besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Mehar From

Recent Stories

Netanyahu to Fly to Moscow Wednesday to Inform Put ..

3 minutes ago

UK to Exclude Huawei From Safety Critical Networks ..

5 minutes ago

University signs memorandum of Understanding with ..

5 minutes ago

Khairpur Youth Council members meet Sindh Minister ..

18 minutes ago

Dist officers check prices of essential commoditie ..

18 minutes ago

Workshop on 'ICT's for development mainstreaming t ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.