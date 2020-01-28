Ch Salik Hussain elected as Chairman NA body on Power unanimously

The Standing Committee on Power Division on Tuesday unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, as its Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Power Division on Tuesday unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, as its Chairman.

MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah proposed the name of Chaudhry Salik Hussain as chairman of the committee, while Lal Chand and Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, MNAs/Members seconded his candidature.

Accordingly, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Power Division.

The Additional Secretary (Committees), National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him full support from the secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the Chairman assured their fullest support in the process of legislation.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Malik Muhammad Amir Doger, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Saira Bano, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Syed Mehmood Shah besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.