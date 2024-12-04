Ch Salik Hussain for Pak-Japan enhanced cooperation in human resource development, trade and defense

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, attended Japan Self Defense Forces Day 2024 celebration here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, attended Japan Self Defense Forces Day 2024 celebration here Wednesday.

The federal minister praised the robust bilateral relations, emphasizing enhanced cooperation in human resource development, trade and defense.

He acknowledged Japan's efforts to create opportunities for Pakistani workers and initiatives for overseas Pakistanis.

The event underscored the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Japan. Chaudhry Salik Hussain's attendance reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to nurturing its relationship with Japan and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

Both the minister and the Japanese dignitaries explored potential joint ventures, technology transfers and skill development programs, aiming to enhance Pakistan's economic growth, industrial development, and human resource capabilities.