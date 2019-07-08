UrduPoint.com
Ch Sarfaraz New Secretary BISE Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Ch Sarfaraz new secretary BISE Sargodha

Assistant Professor, Ch Sarfraz Ahmad has taken charge as Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education,Sargodha

SARGODAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -: Assistant Professor, Ch Sarfraz Ahmad has taken charge as Secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary Education,Sargodha.

A spokesman of BISE said on Monday that according to a notification,AP statistics, Govt Ambala Muslim College Ch Sarfraz Ahmad has taken over the charge as Secretary of Board o Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha.

Earlier Prof Sarfraz performed duties as director,deputy director colleges and controller BISE Sargodha.

