Ch Sarwar lauds Pakistan Post for Amazon facilitation centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has lauded the performance of Pakistan Post in public service delivery, ensuring transparency and introducing new initiatives to set up Amazon facilitation centres in major cities of the province.

During a meeting with Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza, who called on him at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said all possible steps should be taken to further improve performance of Pakistan Post for provision of public service and also to ensure transparency in the institution, adding new initiatives regarding Amazon were admirable.

The Postmaster General Punjab briefed the governor about performance of the department.

The governor said the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had purged the institutions of political interference, adding that transparency and merit were the top priority of the government.

Hailing improvement in the overall performance of Pakistan Post, he said the PTI government had introduced reforms in all institutions while steps were being taken to strengthen institutions.

He said it is for the first time in the country's history that political interference had been eliminated in institutions, adding that institutions were being encouraged to work with complete freedom. He said the institutions must also provide maximum facilities to the people.

Kh Imran Raza said Pakistan Post was fully prepared to take advantage of the opportunity provided by Amazon by announcing working in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan Post was all set to transport sellers' consignments from their doorsteps to Amazon centres.

He said that Pakistan Post had also set up facilitation centers in major cities including Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The Postmaster General said that Pakistan Post has improved its service delivery besides overall image of the department under the leadership of Federal Minister Communications Murad Saeed.