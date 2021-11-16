UrduPoint.com

Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik Stress Early Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday awarded Allama Iqbal Award to Mashaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, for raising voice for Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday awarded Allama Iqbal Award to Mashaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, for raising voice for Kashmiris.

A special ceremony was held at the Governor's House to present the Award to Mashaal Malik.

Speaking at the ceremony Governor Mohammad Sarwar and Mashaal Malik called for immediate resolution of the Kashmir issue for peace in the region.

The governor said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Pakistanis could not separate themselves from Kashmir even for a moment, adding, "We stand firm like a rock with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters." He said that Indian forces, on the orders of Narendra Modi, unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir, the Muslim community must also unite and raise their voice against this cruelty.

Ch Sarwar said that the dream of peace in the region could never be materialised without resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for Kashmir's independence all over the world by becoming the ambassador of Kashmiris as promised, and the ongoing Indian atrocities against Kashmiris were being exposed all over the world.

He urged the international organisations including the United Nations to end their silence on the Kashmir issue, adding that according to the UN resolutions, it is a responsibility of the UN to resolve the Kashmir issue, which must be fulfilled in any case.

The Punjab governor said that since Narendra Modi came to power, not only Kashmiris but also other minorities including Muslims living in India had been subjected to worse atrocities and human rights were being violated there every day. The one thing that India must understand is that they could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with the power of guns and bullets, he added. The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 220 million Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Mashaal Malik said that Narendra Modi's government had made Kashmir the largest prison in the world. Innocent Kashmiris were being imprisoned and massacred.

After failing in all its plans, India was also conspiring to make Kashmiris a minority by settling Hindus in Kashmir, adding that all Islamic countries including Pakistan should unanimously raise their voice against that injustice.

Mashaal Malik said that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris with the use of power. The Kashmiri people are still in high spirits. They are ready to face all atrocities of India for their freedom.

She said that Kashmiris would win their freedom sooner or later. Without Kashmir, Pakistan and without Pakistan, Kashmir is incomplete. She said that the spirit and courage by which the Kashmiri people are fighting for their independence deserved earnest appreciation.

