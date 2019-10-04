Ch Sarwar Media Talk and address to seminar on World Animal Day

Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar hassaid that 220 millions Pakistanis reject the protest of Mulana Fazul urRehman, it not time to protest against our own government rather it's timefor a long march against India and it's time to expose them

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar hassaid that 220 millions Pakistanis reject the protest of Mulana Fazul urRehman, it not time to protest against our own government rather it's timefor a long march against India and it's time to expose them.

I hope noparty including PMLN and PPP would participate in Maulana's long march.What to do regarding the protestors, the decision is to be taken by CMSardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial cabinet, we are advocates of peacefulprotests but will not give permission to anyone to take law in their hands.Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar was speaking at the ceremony inconnection with World Animal day arranged by BROOKE Action for workinghorses and donkeys and civil society at Governor House this Friday and wasaddressing the media.

Wife of Governor Punjab Begum Perveen Sarwar , PATSecretary General Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, PTI MPA Ayesha Iqbal, Dr Nadeem,Ayeza Haider, Azeem, Sarah Gandapour, office bearers of NGO Brooke, Voicefor the voiceless association and others were present at the occasion.While interacting with the media persons Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwarsaid that PTI always talked about peaceful protests but Maulana Fazul urRehman is not intending a peaceful protest instead he was planning tocreate anarchy and chaos through lock downs and in no way it is in largerbenefits of the nation.

He said that it can be said without any doubt thatMaulana has no reason or ground to protest against the government and noone will be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Governor Punjab ChMohammad Sarwar showed his concerns about recent situation in Kashmir andsaid that India has crossed the limit of atrocities and killings inKashmir, today the government and nation thinks that this is not the timeto protest but to lay down our lives to save the jugular vein of Pakistanand to stand in support with Kashmiris people and government is fightingthe case of Kashmiris all across the world and will never abandon them.While addressing the event based on "World Animal day", Governor Punjabsaid that our religion islam forbids torturing the animals.

I will run acampaign within Universities for animal rights and protection. We willbring fresh legislation in Assembly for animal rights and will amend the18th century old law in this regard. Wife of Governor Punjab PerveenSarwar said that unfortunately all previous Govts did not take muchinterest in matters of animal rights and protection, for this reasonincreases in cases of killing and torturing the animals was noticed inprevious years.

But now there should be no delay in such matters, civilsociety should come forward in this regard to run a awareness campaign foranimal rights. At the end representatives of Brook organization briefed theaudience about its working and initiatives taken for animals.