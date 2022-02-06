UrduPoint.com

Ch. Sarwar Meets Namangan Province Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Ch. Sarwar meets Namangan Province Governor

LAHORE, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community met with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul Razzaq during his visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and to formulate a strategy for the exchange of business community delegations of Namangan and Punjab for promotion of investment.

According to a spokesman for Governor House here Sunday, they also decided to take steps to enhance political and diplomatic ties, trade and economic cooperation.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also invited the Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan. Issues including strengthening of relations between the two countries were discussed.

During his visit to Uksalish Free Industrial Zone accompanied by a delegation, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also reviewed the under construction project of 'Namangan New City'.

Deputy Governor of Namangan Province and others were also present on the occasion who briefed the Governor of Punjab in detail about the project.

He also visited various factories along with the delegation of Pakistani business community and called upon the business community of both the countries to work together.

Punjab Governor said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are getting closer with each passing day and relations between the two countries are getting stronger.

Mutual cooperation in the fields of education, culture and tourism in Uzbekistan and Pakistan needs to be further expanded, for which we are ensuring all measures.

Namangan Province and Punjab will cooperate in economic development and other areas.

He added that both the countries need to work together in the agricultural sector as well. There are better investment opportunities in all parts of Pakistan including Punjab for Uzbek business community. "We invite Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan. We will also provide security and other facilities to Uzbek investing in Pakistan," he assured.

The love of the people of Uzbekistan for the people of Pakistan is also commendable. The exchange of delegations between the two countries will be further intensified in the coming days.

Shaukat Abdul Razzaq, Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan, said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have brotherly relations.

He said, "We welcome the Pakistani delegation led by Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. In the coming days, Namangan Province and Punjab will come closer to each other. The Uzbek business community is planning to invest in various projects in Punjab and we will also give full support to the Pakistani business community in investing in Uzbekistan." Governor Shaukat Abdul Razzaq also lauded the steps being taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate terrorism and bring peace to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Governor Exchange Business Education Punjab Visit Namangan Uzbekistan Abdul Razzaq Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

14 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

22 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

22 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>