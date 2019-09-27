UrduPoint.com
Ch Sarwar Takes Notice Of Student Groups Clash

Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday took notice of clash among students organizations and clash of students with security guards in Punjab University (PU).

The Punjab Governor ordered Vice Controller (VC) Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar to submit a report after initiating an inquiry into the matter.

As per details, the Punjab Governor directed the Punjab University VC to maintain discipline and peace at campus and said that being chancellor of the university, he would not tolerate any clash and mismanagement at the campus. All elements involved in the violence in the campus would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain peace and discipline and no one would be allowed to disturb educational activities in the university.

