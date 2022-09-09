Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon the international community and the banking channels to waive Pakistan's debts in view of the recent catastrophic floods, which have rendered millions of people homeless and caused huge property and agricultural losses

Speaking at a ceremony, held for dispatching 12 truckloads of food items for the flood-hit people in Sindh and Balochistan here on Friday, he said the world must acknowledge the adverse impact of the climate change and the recent floods were an example, urging the world to play its role in resettlement of the affected families.

Ch Sarwar, founder and chairman of the Sarwar Foundation a non-governmental organisation (NGO) reiterated his commitment to play his active role in mustering global support, adding that he would set aside all other works for the next 4 to 6 months and serve the flood victims.

The food items were dispatched by the Sarwar Foundation and Pakistan Development Network (PDN), while one-and-a-half lakh ration packs would be sent to the people affected by floods. Each pack contains necessary items of a family for one month.

The Sarwar Foundation and the PDN have dispatched more than 2-dozen truckloads of relief to the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The Sarwar Foundation would send more relief to the affected areas.

Ch Sarwar further said that 20 to 25 containers of ration were being sent to the affected areas on a daily basis, adding that more than 100,000 families had been given one month's relief ration until now.

He expressed the hope that with the support from various organisations, they are close to achieving the goal. He said volunteers of the Sarwar Foundation would deliver relief materials to every affected family and would not leave them alone until they are rehabilitated.

Ch Sarwar paid tribute to all organisations including the Pakistan Army, who were helping the flood victims by staying on the frontline. He said that at this time, "we are the only hope for many flood-affected people. We need to play a collective role to save them from sinking into the swamp of despair".

Ch Sarwar thanked Chairman Orient Mian Talat and members of PDN including the LHIS for their magnanimous support.