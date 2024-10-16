Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik at a local hotel on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik at a local hotel on Wednesday.

According to minister's spokesman here, they discussed various matters such as the situation in Palestine, restoration of Peace tv on cable network in Pakistan, promotion of Islamic teachings.

They expressed deep concern over the situation in Palestine.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that international community should play its role to stop Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. He said that the role of Peace TV in promoting Islamic teachings is commendable and the government will restore Peace TV on the cable network.