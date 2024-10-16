Open Menu

Ch Shafay Calls On Dr Zakir Naik

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik at a local hotel on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik at a local hotel on Wednesday.

According to minister's spokesman here, they discussed various matters such as the situation in Palestine, restoration of Peace tv on cable network in Pakistan, promotion of Islamic teachings.

They expressed deep concern over the situation in Palestine.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that international community should play its role to stop Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. He said that the role of Peace TV in promoting Islamic teachings is commendable and the government will restore Peace TV on the cable network.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Hotel Commerce TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

2 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting, reviews preparation of LG by-el ..

CS chairs meeting, reviews preparation of LG by-elections

28 minutes ago
 Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 b ..

Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct

28 minutes ago
 FESCO signs MoU with private university

FESCO signs MoU with private university

28 minutes ago
 CHG-SCO adopts decisions for more vibrant role, sh ..

CHG-SCO adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..

19 minutes ago
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first 'Sustainability Summit & Awards ..

Pakistan’s first 'Sustainability Summit & Awards' will hold on Oct 24

19 minutes ago
 UAP extends date for admissions in undergraduate d ..

UAP extends date for admissions in undergraduate degree programs till Oct 18

19 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

2 hours ago
 2 air quality monitoring stations to be installed ..

2 air quality monitoring stations to be installed at IUB

19 minutes ago
 IUB wins opening match of PCB inter-varsity cricke ..

IUB wins opening match of PCB inter-varsity cricket championship

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan