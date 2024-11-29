Ch. Shafay visits Chinese consulate, meets consul general

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Chinese consulate and met Consul General Zhao Shiren.

During the meeting, Chinese investment in Punjab, security for Chinese investors and the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Punjab to China next month were discussed. Renewal of the agreement of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology was also discussed.The Chinese Consul General expressed intentions to increase investments in Punjab.

During the meeting, it was agreed to enhance cooperation between China and Punjab in agriculture, energy, technical education, textile, and other sectors.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that several Chinese companies have already made significant investments in Punjab, and further investments would be warmly welcomed. He stressed provision of top-notch security arrangements for Chinese investors.

He mentioned his previous meetings with numerous Chinese investment companies and highlighted that an agreement has already been signed with China's AIKO company to set up a solar panel assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The minister stated that the Punjab government was focusing on promotion of electric vehicles and is in discussions with a Chinese company to establish an assembly and manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Punjab. Additionally, he said that a garment city was being developed to promote the textile sector in the province.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that efforts would be made to increase Chinese investments in Punjab and attract more Chinese companies to invest here.He added that the visit of Punjab's high-level delegation to China would strengthen bilateral trade cooperation and assured full support for the delegation's visit.