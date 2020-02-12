Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chauddhy Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Member National Assembly (MNA), Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. He was accompanied by Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, former MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Chauddhy Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Member National Assembly (MNA), Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. He was accompanied by Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, former MNA.

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi was also present during the meeting.

Matters relating to his constituency, District Hafizabad, came under discussion during the meeting.