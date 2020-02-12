UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:29 PM

Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti MNA calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chauddhy Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Member National Assembly (MNA), Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. He was accompanied by Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, former MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Chauddhy Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Member National Assembly (MNA), Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office. He was accompanied by Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, former MNA.

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi was also present during the meeting.

Matters relating to his constituency, District Hafizabad, came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Hafizabad Mehdi Hassan

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General

48 seconds ago

Compensation demanding traders threatened shutter ..

1 minute ago

Promotion of winter sports in Pakistan to help pro ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner orders for removing encroachments fro ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews government excellence m ..

16 minutes ago

Senate body suggests reducing the seats of upper h ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.