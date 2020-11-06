UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Shujaat Admitted For Chest Infection Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:29 PM

Ch Shujaat admitted for chest infection treatment

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday was hospitalized at Services Hospital in Lahore

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday was hospitalized at Services Hospital in Lahore.

As per details, Chaudhry Shujaat felt uncomfortable due to the chest infection after which he was shifted to the hospital.

The PML-Q president was under treatment at Services Hospital's Private Block A where Dr Kamran Cheema is leading Ch Shujaat's treatment.

Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Iftikhar talking to a private news channel said X-ray and different tests are being conducted of Ch Shujaat.

More Stories From Pakistan

