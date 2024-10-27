Ch Shujaat Appoints Dr Amjad As Chief Organiser To Revamp PML-Q Nationwide
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday appointed Dr Muhammad Amjad as party chief organiser to revamp the party nationwide, energize its various wings, and streamline its international structure.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tasked Dr. Amjad with addressing the concerns of discontented party members and fostering stronger ties with other political parties, highlighting that robust inter-party relationships are vital for political stability.
He emphasized the importance of meaningful dialogue among political parties to tackle the nation’s challenges.
He urged parties to uphold their responsibility for stability, pointing out that economic prosperity relies on a secure political environment.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad expressed gratitude and said it was an honour to be appointed as Chief Organizer, adding that the trust Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has placed in him is a source of pride.
Mustafa Malik, the central spokesperson for PML-Q, urged political parties to take an active role in ensuring the country’s stability.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists36 seconds ago
-
Speculations about 27th amendment premature: Rana11 minutes ago
-
Economy back on right track, benefits to reach citizens soon: Musadik11 minutes ago
-
Smog alert issued as Lahore tops world’s most polluted cities list21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists30 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign from Monday31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observe 77th Black Day, demand end to Indian occupation31 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony40 minutes ago
-
Experts for immediate implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute40 minutes ago
-
LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina Butt41 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers1 hour ago