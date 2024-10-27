Open Menu

Ch Shujaat Appoints Dr Amjad As Chief Organiser To Revamp PML-Q Nationwide

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday appointed Dr Muhammad Amjad as party chief organiser to revamp the party nationwide, energize its various wings, and streamline its international structure.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tasked Dr. Amjad with addressing the concerns of discontented party members and fostering stronger ties with other political parties, highlighting that robust inter-party relationships are vital for political stability.

He emphasized the importance of meaningful dialogue among political parties to tackle the nation’s challenges.

He urged parties to uphold their responsibility for stability, pointing out that economic prosperity relies on a secure political environment.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad expressed gratitude and said it was an honour to be appointed as Chief Organizer, adding that the trust Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has placed in him is a source of pride.

Mustafa Malik, the central spokesperson for PML-Q, urged political parties to take an active role in ensuring the country’s stability.

