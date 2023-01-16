Ch Shujaat calls on Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House here on Sunday night and called on Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Both the leaders discussed several political issues including caretaker setup in Punjab, political situation of the country and Punjab General elections.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was also contacted and was taken on board.

Ch Shujaat congratulated Zardari on victory of the PPP in the Sindh local bodies elections.

The leaders expressed their consensus that economic situation of the country was in trouble and was facing severe challenges.

They got agreed that it was responsibility of the leadership of the country to overcome the economic challenges as strong economy would ensure strong politics and democracy.

Ch Shafay Hussain and Ch Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting.