UrduPoint.com

Ch Shujaat Calls On Asif Ali Zardari

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Ch Shujaat calls on Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House here on Sunday night and called on Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Both the leaders discussed several political issues including caretaker setup in Punjab, political situation of the country and Punjab General elections.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was also contacted and was taken on board.

Ch Shujaat congratulated Zardari on victory of the PPP in the Sindh local bodies elections.

The leaders expressed their consensus that economic situation of the country was in trouble and was facing severe challenges.

They got agreed that it was responsibility of the leadership of the country to overcome the economic challenges as strong economy would ensure strong politics and democracy.

Ch Shafay Hussain and Ch Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

2 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

3 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

3 hours ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

3 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.