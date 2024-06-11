Ch. Shujaat, Ch. Shafay visit Iranian Consulate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Iranian Consulate, here on Tuesday.

They offered condolences to Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar for the tragic helicopter accident that claimed lives of the Iranian President and his companians, and also offered prayers for the departed souls.

Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar expressed gratitude, stating, "You have come to your own home. We deeply appreciate your sympathy. The love and support shown by the people of Pakistan during this difficult time will never be forgotten."

He mentioned that both nations are committed to enhancing bilateral relations. During the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, new chapters were opened in relationship between two countries, with a decision to increase trade volume to US $ 10 billion.

Consul General Movahedfar noted that meat imports from Pakistan to Iran are increasing. He thanked Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for his personal interest in resolving the PAMCO issue and hoped that he would continue to assist until the payment matters are fully settled. He emphasized that government of Punjab and Iran will foster greater trade cooperation, and that no country holds a higher place in the eyes of Iran's Supreme Leader than Pakistan.

The Consul General expressed a desire that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain should visit Iran again, adding that the consulate would provide all possible facilities.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain highlighted deep social, cultural, and civilizational ties between Pakistan and Iran, stressing the need to enhance trade cooperation. He called for practical steps to increase the trade volume to US $ 10 billion between the two countries.

In the guest book, Chaudhry Shujaat penned his condolences and reminisced about his visit to Iran as the Interior Minister in the 1990s. He presented a copy of his authored book to the Iranian Consul General.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain reiterated his commitment to resolving the PAMCO issue, stating, "I stand with you until the issue is fully resolved." He mentioned that discussions have already taken place to enhance cooperation in agriculture, solar energy, and other sectors, and that further talks will be held to boost trade cooperation between Punjab and Iran.