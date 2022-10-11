Ch Shujaat meets PM, reiterates resolve to stand by govt

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday, wherein the party leader reiterated his resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday, wherein the party leader reiterated his resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances.

Discussing the overall political situation, it was agreed that all ruling coalition parties would continue to collectively strive for the public welfare, a PM Office press release said.

Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chaudry Salik Hussain, and Special Assistants to PM Malik Ahmed and Ataullah Tarar attended the meeting.