Ch Shujaat meets PM, reiterates resolve to stand by govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and reiterated his resolve to stand by the government in all difficult circumstances.

Discussing the overall political situation, it was agreed that all ruling coalition parties would continue to collectively strive for the public welfare, a PM Office press release said.

Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chaudry Salik Hussain, and special assistants to the PM Malik Ahmed and Ataullah Tarar attended the meeting.