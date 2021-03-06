UrduPoint.com
Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi Felicitate Prime Minister Imran Khan's Brave Move

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:04 PM

Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi felicitate Prime Minister Imran Khan's brave move

President, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly and securing trust of more members than three years ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on securing vote of confidence in the National Assembly and securing trust of more members than three years ago.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had voluntarily opted to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after PDM-backed Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani won a general seat in Senate polls from Islamabad against Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by 169-164 votes on March 3.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on March 4, had announced to seek vote of confidence in the house although the law did not require him to do so.

Prime Minister Imran Khan secured trust of the assembly as 178 members voted for him.

In a message issued by the PML Media Cell here on Saturday, the PML-Q President said that allied political parties had reposed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that PML-Q supports PM Imran Khan's national agenda.

MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q leadership had complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

