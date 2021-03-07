Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi say no to Bilawal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have refused to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate in the Senate chairman election.

"We are government allies and have already ensured our support to the PTI-led government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani", the PML-Q leadership informed Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who called on at their residence in Gulberg here on Sunday.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to muster support for the PPP candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his good wishes.

In a statement issued by the PML-Q Media Cell here on Sunday, the PML-Q leaders said they hail Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit, adding that their party was committed to support the government candidate in the upcoming Senate election.

"We stand by the Prime Minister Imran Khan led government in the senate election as a matter of principle", Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said to Bilawal Bhutto. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, "We don't back out of our promise and it is against our principles to break a solemn commitment."PML-Q leaders including Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were present during the meeting.