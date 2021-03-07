UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi Say No To Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Ch Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi say no to Bilawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have refused to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate in the Senate chairman election.

"We are government allies and have already ensured our support to the PTI-led government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani", the PML-Q leadership informed Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who called on at their residence in Gulberg here on Sunday.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to muster support for the PPP candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his good wishes.

In a statement issued by the PML-Q Media Cell here on Sunday, the PML-Q leaders said they hail Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit, adding that their party was committed to support the government candidate in the upcoming Senate election.

"We stand by the Prime Minister Imran Khan led government in the senate election as a matter of principle", Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said to Bilawal Bhutto. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, "We don't back out of our promise and it is against our principles to break a solemn commitment."PML-Q leaders including Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Yousaf Raza Gillani Moonis Elahi Qamar Zaman Kaira Tariq Bashir Visit Hail Gulberg Sunday Muslim Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

41 minutes ago

World Government Summit Dialogues to explore the f ..

1 hour ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 15th batch o ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Health Services Establishment holds first ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women account for 33.7 percent of populati ..

2 hours ago

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.