Chahlum Imam Hussain AS observed

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Main Zuljunnah procession of chalum in the city was taken out on Sunday from imam bargah Panjaitani with peace and religious enthusiasm amid tight security.

Karbala is a lesson- teaching incident of human history, which gave the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success besides failing the nefarious designs of devilish forces, this was stated by religious scholar Allamah Ali Hussnain Najafi while addressing the Chelum Majlis at Imam bargah Panjatani .

He described the difficulties faced by Imam Hussain A.S and his followers for the glory of islam and narrated several events of the journey of Imam Hussain A.

S which led his martyrdom at Karbala.

He added Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) was not only a great hero of Islamic history but was the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble force of Hussainniat and Yazidiat.

District Headquarters Hospital and rescue 1122 provided medical treatment to the mourners and remained standby to handle any emergency. DC Ali Annan Qamar, DPO Khalid Hamdani personally visit the route of procession along with ASP Ammara Sherazi, AC Jannat Hussain, Regulation Officer MC Attock Rabia Basri and SHO City Hamid Kazmi.