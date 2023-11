LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Chae Mela' [Tea Festival] under the 'Lahor Lahor Aye' cultural festival, under way currently at Jilani Park here.

He went to tea stalls, set up at the festival, and appreciated efforts of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) for organising the Chai Mela.