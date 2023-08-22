Chairlift malfunction leaves teachers , students stranded in Battangi

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In an unforeseen incident, a chairlift operating in the picturesque area of UC Battangi Pashto Tehsil Allai here on Tuesday encountered a malfunction, leaving a group of students stranded mid-air.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), Sonai Shamaroz, who informed the media, those affected by the unexpected incident include six students in grade 9 and two teachers.

She further stated that in response to urgent appeals, the Commissioner of Hazara and the Deputy Commissioner of Battagram have jointly requested a helicopter rescue operation to be provided without delay.

The Primary objective of this operation was to safely retrieve the stranded passengers and bring them back to solid ground, the DPO added.

Sona Shamaroz emphasized that authorities were wholeheartedly focused on ensuring the well-being of those trapped on the chairlift, especially given the presence of schoolchildren and educators among them.

She said that the collaborative effort by local officials underscored their unwavering commitment to addressing such emergencies and upholding the safety of the community.

DPO Battagram Shamaroz Khan expressed, "I am on my way to the site of the incident, and as the operation unfolds, updates will be promptly provided on the rescue mission and the condition of the individuals affected by this unexpected incident."