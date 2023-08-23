Open Menu

Chairlift Operation: "Our Heroes Rose To The Challenge' Says PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that by carrying out a successful operation to rescue eight passengers trapped in a cable car, the heroes of the country rose to the challenge.

"In the heart of Battagram, our heroes rose to the challenge," the prime minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He said Pakistan's military, administration and local champions, hand in hand, defied danger to write a new chapter of valour.

He said through their teamwork, they rescued eight young souls, proving once more the strength of the nation's unity.

"Our nation's spirit shines brightest today. Proud of our heroes," the prime minister remarked.

