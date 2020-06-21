Chairlift, other facilities to be ensured at Gorakh Hill, says DG Kanasro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Director General (DG), Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA), Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Sunday said that the cable chairlift, hospital, water filtration plant, security check-post, race course and other facilities would be ensured at the Gorakh Hill Station to attract tourists.

He said that the aforesaid facilities were part of the Gorakh Hill Station Project.

He stated this while talking to media persons at GHDA head office, according to a news release issued here.

DG Kanasro said that the Gorakh Hill Station was declared as a tourism place in 1998. He said that in the past it was claimed that millions of rupees were spent to make the place more attractive for tourism but the situation remained same.

In first phase, 'We are going to provide best facilities to the tourists by making roads and installing direction boards to make the way easy and reachable, he said, adding that a mini zoo for children was also in consideration to attract more visitors.

Kanasro said that it was their top priority to provide employment and business opportunities to the locals.

Speaking regarding the renovation of eight guest rooms and four family rest houses, he said that these would be provided to the visitors on reasonable prices after the renovation.

He said that heavy amount was being charged from the visitors for accommodation in the past but now families would be able to avail the facility in only three thousand rupees.

DG Kanasro also stressed the need for working on public private partnership mode to make the place more attractive for visitors.

He further said that a website had been launched in which tourists could visit the place virtually and book a place online.