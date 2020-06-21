UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairlift, Other Facilities To Be Ensured At Gorakh Hill, Says DG Kanasro

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Chairlift, other facilities to be ensured at Gorakh Hill, says DG Kanasro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Director General (DG), Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA), Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Sunday said that the cable chairlift, hospital, water filtration plant, security check-post, race course and other facilities would be ensured at the Gorakh Hill Station to attract tourists.

He said that the aforesaid facilities were part of the Gorakh Hill Station Project.

He stated this while talking to media persons at GHDA head office, according to a news release issued here.

DG Kanasro said that the Gorakh Hill Station was declared as a tourism place in 1998. He said that in the past it was claimed that millions of rupees were spent to make the place more attractive for tourism but the situation remained same.

In first phase, 'We are going to provide best facilities to the tourists by making roads and installing direction boards to make the way easy and reachable, he said, adding that a mini zoo for children was also in consideration to attract more visitors.

Kanasro said that it was their top priority to provide employment and business opportunities to the locals.

Speaking regarding the renovation of eight guest rooms and four family rest houses, he said that these would be provided to the visitors on reasonable prices after the renovation.

He said that heavy amount was being charged from the visitors for accommodation in the past but now families would be able to avail the facility in only three thousand rupees.

DG Kanasro also stressed the need for working on public private partnership mode to make the place more attractive for visitors.

He further said that a website had been launched in which tourists could visit the place virtually and book a place online.

Related Topics

Business Water Visit Same Sunday Family Media From Best Top Race Mini Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

2 hours ago

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

3 hours ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

4 hours ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.