Open Menu

Chairlift Owner In Battagram Arrested Over Negligence In Repair

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Chairlift owner in Battagram arrested over negligence in repair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Batagram Police has arrested the owner of chairlift over negligence in ensuring proper maintenance of the shuttle service providing rides to hundreds of people on a daily basis from one hill to another by crossing a ditch of around 600 feet deep.

D.I.G Hazara Division, Tahir Ayub told media persons that yesterday's incident of hanging off the lift in midair was because of the breaking of its wire.

After the incident, a case was registered against the owner of the chairlift, Gulzarain and Operator, Ejaz at Police Station Alia.

The Deputy Commissioner of Batagram had also issued a notice around a month earlier to all the chairlift operators to submit detailed reports about the fitness of the lift service, its maintenance and safety measures.

D.I.G said chairlift owner, Gulzarain has not yet replied to the notice issued by DC around a month earlier.

About the restoration of the lift service, he said the district government will issue permission after ensuring proper repair and safety of people who utilize the service.

In such hilly terrains, a ban cannot be imposed on the operation of chairlifts which are the only source of movement for people, but its services would be made conditional with proper maintenance and repair, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Batagram Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to ..

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to serve people

22 minutes ago
 NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tari ..

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

35 minutes ago
 Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-Aug ..

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-August

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

52 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

52 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

2 hours ago
Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

3 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

3 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan