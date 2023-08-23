Chairlift owner in Battagram arrested over negligence in repair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Batagram Police has arrested the owner of chairlift over negligence in ensuring proper maintenance of the shuttle service providing rides to hundreds of people on a daily basis from one hill to another by crossing a ditch of around 600 feet deep.

D.I.G Hazara Division, Tahir Ayub told media persons that yesterday's incident of hanging off the lift in midair was because of the breaking of its wire.

After the incident, a case was registered against the owner of the chairlift, Gulzarain and Operator, Ejaz at Police Station Alia.

The Deputy Commissioner of Batagram had also issued a notice around a month earlier to all the chairlift operators to submit detailed reports about the fitness of the lift service, its maintenance and safety measures.

D.I.G said chairlift owner, Gulzarain has not yet replied to the notice issued by DC around a month earlier.

About the restoration of the lift service, he said the district government will issue permission after ensuring proper repair and safety of people who utilize the service.

In such hilly terrains, a ban cannot be imposed on the operation of chairlifts which are the only source of movement for people, but its services would be made conditional with proper maintenance and repair, he added.