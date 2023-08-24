Open Menu

Chairlift Owners Directed To Submit Fitness Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

District Administration Lower Dir here Thursday directed all the chairlift operators to submit fitness certificates at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration Lower Dir here Thursday directed all the chairlift operators to submit fitness certificates at the earliest.

Meanwhile, raids are underway in Lower Dir to inspect the working conditions of chairlifts while action has been taken against owners of chairlifts who are operating ignoring safety standards.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Balambat has sealed the chairlift situated in Balambat till further order while the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a technical team to conduct an inspection of all the chairlifts situated in the area.

Related Topics

Dir Balambat All

Recent Stories

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial rem ..

ATC sends Ali Wazir & Imaan Mazari on judicial remand

22 minutes ago
 JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with wit ..

JUI-F delegation discusses election plans with with CEC

22 minutes ago
 SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana ca ..

SC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal in Toshakhana case

22 minutes ago
 At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC ..

At BRICS summit, UN chief calls for reforming UNSC, global financial institution ..

21 minutes ago
 ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inau ..

ECP prioritizes fair play, timely election in inaugural roadmap meeting

22 minutes ago
 DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protoc ..

DC takes steps to enforce dengue prevention protocols

22 minutes ago
Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

Meeting of Ghazi committee held at CPO

42 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction ..

IHC adjourns PTI chief's appeal against conviction till Friday

42 minutes ago
 Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI p ..

Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

42 minutes ago
 Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levie ..

Dr. Mirwais inquires after health of injured Levies man

44 minutes ago
 Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citi ..

Tahaffuz Centers established for treatment of citizens suffering from psychologi ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

Pakistan outplay England in World Blind Games

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan