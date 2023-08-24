Chairlift owners directed to submit fitness certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration Lower Dir here Thursday directed all the chairlift operators to submit fitness certificates at the earliest.

Meanwhile, raids are underway in Lower Dir to inspect the working conditions of chairlifts while action has been taken against owners of chairlifts who are operating ignoring safety standards.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Balambat has sealed the chairlift situated in Balambat till further order while the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a technical team to conduct an inspection of all the chairlifts situated in the area.