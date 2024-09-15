Open Menu

Chairlift Rope Breaks In Upper Dir, Injured 4

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injured 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A mother and her children were among four people who were critically injured after the rope of their chairlift broke in the Makhnokhas Shangal area of Upper Dir on Sunday morning.

According to details, rescue sources and residents said the victims were crossing the river in the chairlift and when they reached the middle the chairlift’s ropes broke and it fell into the river, as a result, four people drowned, a private news channel reported.

The rescued persons reached the area and shifted injured people to the hospital for treatment.

