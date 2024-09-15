Chairlift Rope Breaks In Upper Dir, Injured 4
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A mother and her children were among four people who were critically injured after the rope of their chairlift broke in the Makhnokhas Shangal area of Upper Dir on Sunday morning.
According to details, rescue sources and residents said the victims were crossing the river in the chairlift and when they reached the middle the chairlift’s ropes broke and it fell into the river, as a result, four people drowned, a private news channel reported.
The rescued persons reached the area and shifted injured people to the hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country' mosques, markets shine bright ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations2 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court12 minutes ago
-
'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations32 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader calls for unity on 'Democracy Day'1 hour ago
-
Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister2 hours ago
-
Speeding car driver leaves woman dead in Gulberg, flees from scene2 hours ago
-
BJP systematically working to dis empower Muslims, erode their identity in IIOJK: report2 hours ago
-
Sindh University extends registration deadline for convocation 202411 hours ago
-
Man booked, arrested for harassing polio workers11 hours ago
-
BISE announces results of Uloom-e-Sharqia exams12 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes Parliament's supremacy, calls for legislation in national interest12 hours ago
-
99,589 power theft arrested in province12 hours ago