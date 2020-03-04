Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk for bringing reforms in system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk has said that his first priority was to bring reforms in the system and would focus on all the regional languages as well as re-strengthening and converting the academy into an embassy for scholars.

Addressing a ceremony at Gymkhana Club, Khairpur on Tuesday evening, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk said as many as 72 languages were spoken in Pakistan and he would try to focus on all the regional languages.

He said that he would also assure scholarly links among the regional and international intellectuals to promote national and regional languages.

The chairman further said that he believed in team work and would like to bring reforms and innovations in the academy for making it more effective to serve the nation.

He said he has also organised an International urdu Literature Conference in Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.