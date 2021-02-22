UrduPoint.com
Chairman ACE Takes Notice Over Delay In Anti-corruption Cases Investigation

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:25 PM

Chairman Anti corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon has taken serious notice over delays in the investigation of corruption cases/complaints in various provincial government departments and directed the officers to expedite course of action to take the cases to their logical end.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting of the Circle Officers of Hyderabad Division here on Monday to review the progress of Anti-corruption Department.

The Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Hyderabad Syed Imdad Ali Shah briefed the Chairman on the status of cases and investigations as well as the performance of circle officers, respectively.

The Chairman said that no society could flourish until the corrupt practices and corruption from the public sector organizations are not eradicated. He expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of some Circle Officers in the disposal of cases and directed them to pursue every complaint at every level after due verification of complaints.

He said if any complainant does not come to verify and record statements along with proofs, there is no any reason to keep these complaints/matters in pending for a long time and such cases need to be closed.

He also directed the officers to avoid any action on anonymous complaints and further directed to write to his office if the other departments are not cooperating in the process of verification and production of records etc. so that the matter is taken up at the appropriate level.

The Chairman reviewed the inquiries and investigation of cases and complaints of corruption in detail and ordered the officers to improve the progress and utilize all the government resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society. He warned the officers of stern action if they failed to perform on merit and in the best interest of justice.

Among others, Muhammad Ali Baloch Director Forensics, Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Karachi, Dileep Kumar PSO to Chairman and Rashid Ali Section Officer (Admin) Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Karachi also attended the meeting.

