Chairman All Pakistan Private Sector Universities calls on Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Private Sector Universities Ch. Abdul Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the assembly chamber here on Tuesday and discussed matters about the promotion of higher education in the province.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of private sector, adding that meeting of higher education reforms committee would be called soon and he would personally review the matters pertaining to this committee.

Similarly, vacant posts would be filled in the higher education department according to need and pending cases would also be disposed of as soon as possible.

The Punjab government was going to open educational institutions from September 15 and instructions for compliance of SOPs in all educational institutions have been issued to control the spread of COVID-19, he added.

Ch Abdul Rehman said the Punjab government was initiating durablesteps to promote higher education and establishment of universitiesat the level of districts would further promote the higher education.