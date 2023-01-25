UrduPoint.com

Chairman APCAA Felicitate Employees On World Custom Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023

Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) Maqbool A Malik and Vice Chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, expressed best wishes to the officials of the Pakistan Customs on the occasion of 'World Custom Day' which falls January 26 every year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) Maqbool A Malik and Vice Chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, expressed best wishes to the officials of the Pakistan Customs on the occasion of 'World Custom Day' which falls January 26 every year.

In a joint statement, Sheikh Tariq said, let us celebrate the occasion of International Custom Day, by thanking all customs officials for their good conduct during their jobs. He said that the department was fulfilling duties and responsibilities day and night for stable economy.

While throwing light, he said on December 15, 1950, the Custom Co-operation Council was established in Brussels and later in 1994, it was approved as World Custom Organization.

The International Custom Day's theme is that the Word Custom Organization (WCO) has set a goal of scaling up Custom's digital transformation.

The day is observed as International Custom Day to honor the Customs officials and agencies. Their mission is to provide leadership, guidance and support to Customs and trade administration.

