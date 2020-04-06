Chairman APHC warns India of dire consequences on domicile issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has warned India of dire consequences if it issues domicile certificates to its citizens.

In a message issued in Srinagar on Monday, he said that the people who would issue such certificates would face social boycott, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Gilani said that the people of Kashmir must not accept the new domicile law and must fight tooth and nail. He also asked people not to sell their properties to the Indians. He said the occupation forces have brazenly made clear their intentions and have begun their long-cherished plan to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that the only resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the right to self-determination, and no power on earth can take away this right from the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that the Kashmiris' fight would continue till the dawn of freedom.

Syed Ali Gilani said the Indian government wishes to make the referendum issue meaningless and alter the course of freedom struggle. Like other Indian actions, he added, the introduction of new domicile law also violates all international laws. He pointed out that India was following Israel, and wished to replicate its model of settler colonialism to turn Jammu and Kashmir into another Palestine. He said that India played its last card to do so on August 5 last year. He also warned the government officials, authorized to issue these domicile certificates, of dire consequences for collaborating with the occupier, India.

"India wants to turn our Muslim majority into a minuscule minority to subvert the political struggle in Jammu & Kashmir which has been going on from 1947 itself against the Indian military occupation.

" The APHC chairman maintained, by this new law, in the coming years Indians will first acquire land forcibly and then set up settler colonies. India has also humiliated its deplorable quislings in the territory by making only class 4 jobs reserved for people of Jammu & Kashmir with domicile status, he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said, the so-called amendment to the domicile law is mere eyewash and people of Jammu and Kashmir were mature enough to understand the Machiavellian tricks of the occupier.

Syed Ali Gilani warmed that the Muslims of Jammu would face the heat first as the campaign against them had already been initiated openly from last many years. "I ask the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to stand against this move as I have already laid down the way in my address to the nation."He urged the people of Kashmir not to sell their property (land, houses, shops, etc.) and also desist from giving their property on rent and/or lease to any outsider. The business community also must not enter into any such business agreement with outsiders or with the occupying government leading to selling/rental/leasing of any property in the occupied territory, he added.

"The Indian state and the Indian business houses will try to lure you in the name of development and big profit, but stay alert and don't fall into their trap of collaborating against the struggle and people of Jammu and Kashmir", he added.