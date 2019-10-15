UrduPoint.com
Chairman Assures PAC To Introduce Reforms In FBR Soon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Chairman assures PAC to introduce reforms in FBR soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday assured the subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee to introduce comprehensive reforms soon.

He told the committee headed by Rana Tanvir Hussain that many tax matters are pending in different courts of law which delays the process of audit of FBR.

"We are now actively pursuing our cases and working hard to clear the backlog" he said.

The committee expressed displeasure on not conducting Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting and keep pending audit paras from the period 1999 to 2004.

The FBR chairman informed the committee that 90 percent have been completed regarding audit paras of specified six years and the rest of the cases are pending in different courts due to which recovery could not be made.

The committee took a notice of an audit objection of rupees three hundred thousand made in 1999 but kept pending since then.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf asked the FBR chairman that why twenty years old audit objection could not be solved at the DAC level.

The committee while issuing directives to the audit department to settle the para asked FBR chairman to conduct regular DAC meetings regularly to clear the backlog.

