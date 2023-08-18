Chairman ATP urges interim govt to take pragmatic measures for removing public miseries

Open Menu

Published August 18, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the caretaker government to take pragmatic measures to remove the public's miseries and to refrain from endorsing policies of the previous governments.

Apart from conducting elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, Shah said the interim government should focus on the people's issues.

He stressed that timely elections are vital to flourish democracy in the country and delay in this regard will be proved detrimental.

He said all resources should be utilized to make the next general elections fair so that no one will raise questions on the impartiality of the electoral exercise.

Faiq held the previous coalition government responsible for elevating the public's problems.

The party chief while chairing a meeting here at the party's central office on Friday said the caretaker government should also focus on maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

He said peace is vital for economic prosperity and development. He said all requirements of justice and law should be fulfilled to make the society a cradle of peace and eliminate grouping on regional, ethnic and linguistic grounds.

Chairman ATP said special incentives should be announced for traders and industries to improve the country's ailing economy, trade and export.

Shah said economic policies should be framed with consultation with the business community.

He reminded that his party was carrying out a vigorous campaign for public rights and justice, vowing that the struggle will be contained till provision of unprecedented authorities and powers to people.

The party leader said political, social and economic justice and public authority is our manifesto and agenda.

Shah also reiterated that they will hold strict accountability and assessment over non-provision of rights and justice to people whether it is caretaker government or any other.

