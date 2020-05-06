UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Balochistan Youth Alliance Thanks Pak Army For Assisting Needy People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:59 AM

Chairman Balochistan Youth Alliance thanks Pak Army for assisting needy people

Balochistan Youth Alliance Chairman Malik Bilal Khan Bareach on Tuesday thanked Pakistan Army and Commander Southern Command Wasim Ashraf for provision of rations to needy families saying it was our moral and religious responsibility to help our poor and deserving families in difficult time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Youth Alliance Chairman Malik Bilal Khan Bareach on Tuesday thanked Pakistan Army and Commander Southern Command Wasim Ashraf for provision of rations to needy families saying it was our moral and religious responsibility to help our poor and deserving families in difficult time, He expressed these views while distributing food ration which was sent by Pakistan Army for needy people at Mekangi Road, Khudaidad Road, Prince Road and Horse Hospital in lockdown situation.

Malik Bilal Khan said daily wagers and small businessmen have been badly affected due to the lockdown in Balochistan saying that he was grateful to Commander Southern Command Wasim Ashraf and the Pakistan Army for sending rations to deserving people in hard time and hoped that this process would be continued for decreasing difficulties of needy people.

He said philanthropists and welfare organizations would come forward to help the poor and daily workers and also thanked the Frontier Corps officials for providing security and co-operation during the distribution of rations.

He said that we should not be afraid of the coronavirus but should unite to fight against the deadly virus and stay indoors as much as possible and avoid leaving home unnecessarily for controlling the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Poor Road Alliance Bilal Khan Moral Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.