Chairman Balochistan Youth Alliance thanks Pak Army for assisting needy people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Youth Alliance Chairman Malik Bilal Khan Bareach on Tuesday thanked Pakistan Army and Commander Southern Command Wasim Ashraf for provision of rations to needy families saying it was our moral and religious responsibility to help our poor and deserving families in difficult time, He expressed these views while distributing food ration which was sent by Pakistan Army for needy people at Mekangi Road, Khudaidad Road, Prince Road and Horse Hospital in lockdown situation.

Malik Bilal Khan said daily wagers and small businessmen have been badly affected due to the lockdown in Balochistan saying that he was grateful to Commander Southern Command Wasim Ashraf and the Pakistan Army for sending rations to deserving people in hard time and hoped that this process would be continued for decreasing difficulties of needy people.

He said philanthropists and welfare organizations would come forward to help the poor and daily workers and also thanked the Frontier Corps officials for providing security and co-operation during the distribution of rations.

He said that we should not be afraid of the coronavirus but should unite to fight against the deadly virus and stay indoors as much as possible and avoid leaving home unnecessarily for controlling the spread of the virus.