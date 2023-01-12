UrduPoint.com

Chairman BBISE Chairs Meeting Of 'All Teacher Association'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Chairman BBISE chairs meeting of 'All Teacher Association'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mohammad Ejaz Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting of 'All Teachers Association' of Balochistan.

In the meeting, various issues were discussed regarding education.

Talking to the participants, chairman BBISE called upon the teachers to play their vital role for the improving the education system, to eliminate the educational backwardness found in the province.

"Instead of playing a blame game, we have to unite again," he said.

The quality of education will automatically improve because the teacher has the status of a father, a teacher is not a king himself, but he makes others a king."

Related Topics

Balochistan Education BISE All

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

55 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.