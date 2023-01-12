Chairman BBISE chairs meeting of 'All Teacher Association'

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mohammad Ejaz Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting of 'All Teachers Association' of Balochistan.

In the meeting, various issues were discussed regarding education.

Talking to the participants, chairman BBISE called upon the teachers to play their vital role for the improving the education system, to eliminate the educational backwardness found in the province.

"Instead of playing a blame game, we have to unite again," he said.

The quality of education will automatically improve because the teacher has the status of a father, a teacher is not a king himself, but he makes others a king."