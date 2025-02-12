- Home
- Pakistan
- Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar visit ..
Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch Along With, Controller Of Examinations, Abida Kakar Visits Examination Centers In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar and Shamsullah Khan, Additional Secretary, visited Examination Centers across Quetta city to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar and Shamsullah Khan, Additional Secretary, visited Examination Centers across Quetta city to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency.
This proactive measure ensures that the examination process remains fair and unbiased, aligning with our Chief Minister, Chief Secretary's visionary goal to eradicate cheating and promote a culture of honesty and meritocracy.
Chairman, BBISE said that stern instructions were issued on the spot to resolve issues of immediate nature saying that overall situation was found satisfactory.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders58 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case7 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules30 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa28 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday30 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson28 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority30 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20252 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life2 minutes ago