Open Menu

Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch Along With, Controller Of Examinations, Abida Kakar Visits Examination Centers In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar visits Examination Centers in Quetta

Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar and Shamsullah Khan, Additional Secretary, visited Examination Centers across Quetta city to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar and Shamsullah Khan, Additional Secretary, visited Examination Centers across Quetta city to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

This proactive measure ensures that the examination process remains fair and unbiased, aligning with our Chief Minister, Chief Secretary's visionary goal to eradicate cheating and promote a culture of honesty and meritocracy.

Chairman, BBISE said that stern instructions were issued on the spot to resolve issues of immediate nature saying that overall situation was found satisfactory.

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

57 seconds ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

58 seconds ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

1 minute ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

15 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

30 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

7 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

7 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

7 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan