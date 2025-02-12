Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar visits Examination Centers in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairman, BBISE, Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch along with, Controller of Examinations, Abida Kakar and Shamsullah Khan, Additional Secretary, visited Examination Centers across Quetta city to uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

This proactive measure ensures that the examination process remains fair and unbiased, aligning with our Chief Minister, Chief Secretary's visionary goal to eradicate cheating and promote a culture of honesty and meritocracy.

Chairman, BBISE said that stern instructions were issued on the spot to resolve issues of immediate nature saying that overall situation was found satisfactory.